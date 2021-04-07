Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings named national coach of the year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team is one win away from playing for a national title.
The national semifinals game between the Mavericks and St. Cloud State is set to take place on Thursday.
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings was announced as the winner of the Spencer Penrose Award on Tuesday, which is given to the national coach of the year.
Hastings previously won the award in 2015.
Hastings has guided the Mavericks to a 22-4-1 record this year, as well as setting new heights in the postseason with the Mavericks earning their first playoff victory against Quinnipiac on March 27 and the team’s first Frozen Four appearance after defeating the Minnesota Gophers on March 28.
Hastings has amassed a career record of 236-89-24 while at the helm of the Mavericks and will be looking to add two more victories to the win column and a national championship to the team’s list of accolades this season.
The Mavericks will play St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 for a chance to advance to the national championship against the winner of Minnesota Duluth and Massachusetts.
