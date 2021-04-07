National Library Week: Celebrating the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca-Le Sueur Library System has adjusted to the ever-changing times of COVID-19 by implementing pick-up services.
Patrons can go online, pick out the books they want and go to a pick-up spot right outside the library.
The service has received rave reviews.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have also added Chromebooks and hot spots.
MORE STORIES:
Other resources for the community include snow shoe rentals, subscription boxes, adventure packs and “you’ve been booked” bags.
”I think we offer so many services that people don’t realize that we do. We are here for the community, and we want to help them as much as we can,” said Afton Finely, a librarian at the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System. “I know here in Waseca we have pivoted a lot during COVID and we have added so many new things for our patrons.”
The Waseca-Le Sueur Library System has just started to let people back in their doors again.
They offer 15 minutes to browse for items and 30 minutes on their Chromebooks.
For more information, visit the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System’s website.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.