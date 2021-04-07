Southern Minnesota represented in state semifinal basketball

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — It’s been a year of postponements and cancellations for student-athletes across the country.
But this week, Minnesota’s best basketball teams got to meet up at a next-to-normal state tournament.
The Minnesota State High School League and Target Center are implementing protocols to ensure players, coaches and fans stay as safe as possible. Each school was given a limited number of tickets to each game, and fans were screened for COVID symptoms at the door.
Southern Minnesota was represented in the home of the Timberwolves in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s fell one point short of a spot in the girls’ state championship.
On Wednesday, the Knights’ boys team had the same fate. And Waseca’s boys’ basketball team took the court on the other side of the semifinals at 5 p.m.
The state semifinalists will face off in the state championship Friday night at Target Center.
You can stream the semifinals and state championship games at www.prep45.com.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.