UMass loses 4 players to COVID at Frozen Four

FILE - Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore leads his players during NCAA Frozen Four college hockey practice at the Verizon Center in Washington, in this Wednesday, April 8, 2009, file photo. The NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket this year would have made Herb Brooks proud. For the first time, all five Division I programs from Minnesota made the 16-team field.
By Associated Press | April 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 3:14 PM

(AP) — Massachusetts will be without four players when the Minutemen face Minnesota Duluth on Thursday night at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, UMass announced Tuesday.

Top goal-scorer Carson Gicewicz, forward Jerry Harding, and goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Henry Graham will miss the game. Head coach Greg Carvel calls the situation “hard to comprehend” but something the team has to accept.

The Minutemen will meet two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth in the national semifinals in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA championship game.

The winner advances to Saturday’s national championship game against either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State.

