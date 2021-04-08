Governor Walz says Minnesota will not implement ‘vaccine passports’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz says Minnesota will not implement any so-called vaccine passports.
Some businesses and cruise lines are considering mandating them. But opposition is building over privacy and other concerns. The governor says he has no intention of bringing the idea to Minnesota.
“Our vaccine passport, is getting the shot,” says Walz.
Walz says he is not considering rolling back restrictions he’s recently lifted, like allowing fans in the stands at Target Field. However, that could change if hospitals become overrun.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.