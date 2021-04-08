Mankato parks to see some changes this season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, to access that Wi-Fi all you need to do is take your smartphone, log in, go to settings, and go to the Wi-Fi tab, there you will see a free Mankato Wi-Fi that you are able to join.
The Wi-Fi will be available in seven parks in the area starting the 16th. It’s something that the city of Mankato is doing in order to provide the community with a more up to date park system.
“The ultimate goal was to identify was how can we allow for people to continue to work and or if people were using schooling how could we make the parks more accessible,” director of administrative services for the city of Mankato Parker Skophammer said.
The work began last year after the city received $3.2 million in grants from the CARES Act. A portion of the money was spent on building the Wi-Fi system across the area.
The city wanted to make the parks a place for people to come and get their work done while enjoying the outdoors. The decision came after the city saw an increase of people using the parks.
“If you are going to work at a park or maybe you do not have internet access at your home it allows you to do a drive up and access internet at these locations,” Skophammer said.
Some of these locations include Sibley Park, Highland Park and Jaycee Park.
“The usability, I think it provides another opportunity for constituents to use,” Skophammer said. It provides another opportunity to access internet.”
When parks open back up again on April 16th Sibley Park will be welcoming back their live animals..
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.