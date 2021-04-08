MDH: 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,535 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,535 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 535,182. Of those total cases, 39,741 are health care workers.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,922. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,304.
There are 510,959 people who are no longer isolated.
27,986 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,732 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,474,916.
Statewide, 1,900,248 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,247,045 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 695 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 384,173.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,843.
4,548,599 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,707,446 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 692,021 people have completed both vaccine doses.
