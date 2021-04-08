Minnesota State’s season comes to end as Huskies score late winner

Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) celebrates with goaltender Dryden McKay after scoring against St. Cloud State during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By KEYC Staff | April 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 7:01 PM

PITTSBURGH (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks’ season came to an end Thursday after a loss to the St. Cloud State Huskies.

The back-and-forth game saw a total of nine goals, with the Mavericks coming out on the losing end by a score of 5-4.

Nathan Smith led the Mavericks Thursday with two goals, while Akito Hirose dished out two assists.

The Mavericks also had goals from Walker Duehr and Dallas Gerads.

St. Cloud State will battle for a national championship against the winner of the upcoming Minnesota Duluth and Massachusetts game, which will see the first puck dropped at 8 p.m. local time on ESPN2.

