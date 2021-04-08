45th annual Pan African Conference moves many

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday’s address by Tamika Palmer was titled “Let Their Names Add to Our Purpose.”
Palmer is Breonna Taylor’s mother.
Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13, 2020.
Palmer’s grief is a pain shared by many others at this year’s conference and left the speakers and interviewers emotional.
”I think white Minnesotans, I think we have a responsibility to learn and listen and activate. The conference serves that up clear and presently,” Liz Steinborn-Gourley said.
“I actually found it pretty emotional, more than I, I knew it would be somewhat emotional, but more than I thought because again it is just that reality that this woman lost her daughter. The way that she phrased it is that her daughter was the sacrifice for trying to make a change,” Stacy Wells said.
The conference aims to educate on the issues that members of the Pan African community face every day.
“Really seen a centering of blackness and really understanding the real oppression and contributions of Black people in this nation. The importance of listening to black people specifically,” former NAACP Minneapolis president Leslie Redmond said.
Tuesday’s speakers included the family attorney for Ahmad Arbery, a Black man who was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia in February 2020.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.