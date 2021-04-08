University of Minnesota Extension highlights farm safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With planting season just around the corner, the University of Minnesota’s Farm and Health team is launching a series of safety videos.
The videos come with a partnership with American Family Insurance to educate both the public and farmers about proper safety on the farm.
Videos include vehicle safety, livestock safety, mental health awareness. Each one is under five minutes long and aimed at farming communities across the state.
“I find that people are really receptive to farm safety messages, especially on farms where we have kids. We have employees where there is a lot happening and there’s a lot of people involved,” Extension Educator Emily Krekelberg said. “You know, it is so important that we are keeping everybody safe and that we are getting everybody home at night.”
