Upcoming blood drive honors health care workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The American Red Cross is hosting an upcoming blood drive in Mankato that will honor health care workers.
The need for blood remains especially high amid the pandemic. Nationwide, the Red Cross must collect more than 2,700 platelets and about 12,500 blood donations every day for patients.
“Front line workers know first hand the importance of having blood on the shelves for everyday patient care and when emergencies occur. So by providing the blood that they need to do their jobs is a great way to give back in a really meaningful way,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Sue Thesenga explained.
The Red Cross invites the community to donate and show support for frontline workers on April 16 at Store It MN, located at 2015 Basset Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on upcoming blood drives, visit Schedule Your Blood Donation With The Red Cross.
