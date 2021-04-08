Walz: Minnesota won’t implement ‘vaccine passports’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that Minnesota will not implement any so-called “vaccine passports.”
Some businesses, even cruise lines, are considering mandating them. But opposition is building over privacy and other concerns.
The governor says he has no intentions of bringing the idea to Minnesota.
”Our vaccine passport is get the shot,” Walz said.
Walz says he is not considering rolling back restrictions he’s recently lifted, like allowing fans in the stands for the Twins home opener on Thursday.
