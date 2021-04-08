Waseca heading to Class AA title game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca boys’ basketball team squared off against Fergus Falls in the Class AA state tournament semifinals Wednesday afternoon.
Waseca goes on to win 72-58 punching its ticket to the state’s Class AA championship game Saturday against Caledonia at 3:00 at the Target Center.
Bluejays were led by Andrew Morgan with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Kyreese Willingham added 21 points and four rebounds, and Ryan Dufault finished with 13 points and seven assists.
