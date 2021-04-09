Estherville man arrested, charged after dispute with roommate

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — An Estherville man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Wednesday following a dispute he had with a roommate.
The Estherville Police Department reported officers were called to 615 North 8th Street on Wednesday in regard to a dispute between two roommates, with one of the roommates being described as “out of control” and armed with a gun.
Responding officers were immediately met at the front door by 21-year-old Alejandro Reyes, of Estherville, who they determined had been the man described as “out of control.” Officers encountered another male while directing Reyes to a position to be handcuffed, who they determined to be a victim in the incident.
The victim told officers that Reyes had reportedly become upset and had been shooting a firearm within the residents and outside the residence prior to the officer’s arrival.
Reyes had also reportedly pinned the victim against a wall and fired two rounds at him.
Officers also noticed a vehicle parked in the yard of the residence that had a considerable amount of damage done to it. The victim told officers that Reyes was responsible for the damage and that he had done it earlier Wednesday morning.
A news release from the Estherville Police Department did not specify the extent of the damage to the vehicle or its cause.
Investigating officers conducted a search of the residence after speaking with officers. The search resulted in officers located a .22 caliber rifle, as described by the victim, evidence within the house that the gun had been fired, drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana grow lab.
Reyes was taken into custody without incident and was transported and booked into the Emmet County Jail.
He has also been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief for discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The attempted murder and intimidation with dangerous weapon charges carry a respective weight of a Class B and Class C felony in the state of Iowa.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
The Estherville Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.
