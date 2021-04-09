Estherville man killed in motorcycle vs. pickup crash

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — An Estherville man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
The Estherville Police Department reports it received a call at approximately 6:12 p.m. Wednesday of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of South 8th Street and 2nd Avenue South in Estherville. The caller told dispatchers that the motorcyclist was injured and needed an ambulance.
The motorcyclist was identified as 25-year-old Samuel Woolery, of Estherville.
Woolery was transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he later passed away as a result of his injuries.
Witnesses of the crash reportedly told officers that Woolery was traveling eastbound on 2nd Avenue South on a motorcycle when a pickup truck traveling northbound on South 8th Street collided with the motorcycle in the middle of the uncontrolled intersection.
Woolery, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
The pickup driver was identified as 35-year-old Angel Ponce Archaga, of Estherville, who was questioned by investigating officers before being arrested for driving without a valid license.
Ponce Archaga remains in the Emmet County Jail on that charge.
There were three other occupants in the pickup truck that were not injured from the collision.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Estherville Police Department.
