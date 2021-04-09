KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Breezy conditions continue for the start of the week. Cooler temperatures remain in place as cloud cover dominates.
Below average temperatures are on tap for this week with quite a bit of cloud cover overall. Highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Scattered showers are expected today through Tuesday with the highest chances north of Interstate 90. We’ll see a chance for some cool rain Monday night into Tuesday, with a few snow showers mixing in as well. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Generally dry weather is likely for the second half of the work week.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved