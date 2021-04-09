Mankato parks get upgrades, now have Wi-Fi capabilities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Park visitors will be able to free Wi-Fi access at select city parks around Mankato this summer.
To access that Wi-Fi all you need to do is take your smartphone, log in, go to settings and go to the Wi-Fi tab where you will see a free Mankato Wi-Fi that you are able to join.
The Wi-Fi will be available in seven parks in the area starting April 16, something the City of Mankato is doing in order to provide the community with a more modern park system.
“The ultimate goal was to identify how can we allow for people to continue to work and, or if, people were using schooling, how could we make the parks more accessible,” said Park Skophammer, director of administrative services at the City of Mankato.
The work began last year after the City received $3.2 million in grants from the CARES Act. A portion of the money was spent on building the Wi-Fi system across the area.
The City wanted to make the parks a place for people to come and get their work done while enjoying the outdoors. The decision came after the city saw an increase in people using the parks.
“If you are going to work at a park, or maybe you do not have internet access at your home, it allows you to do a drive up and access the internet at these locations,” Skophammer said.
Parks around Mankato that will have Wi-Fi capabilities include:
- Erlandson Park
- Franklin Rogers Park
- Highland Park
- Jaycee Park
- Land of Memories Park
- Sibley Park
- Thomas Park
“The usability, I think, provides another opportunity for constituents to use,” Skophammer said. “It provides another opportunity to access the internet.”
When parks open back up again on April 16, Sibley Park will also be welcoming back their live animals.
