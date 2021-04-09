National Library Week: Celebrating the New Ulm Public Library

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Public Library has been a center for the public to come and enjoy books and more.
The library did close for five weeks during the earlier stages of the pandemic, but opened to the current hours in September.
MORE STORIES:
The library has taken special steps into ensuring safety like quarantining books for three days after return and encouraging short visits.
The New Ulm Public Library has seen an increase in popularity with its “Library of Things,” which allows people to check out instruments, games and more.
“Our mission here is to be a community haven for learning, imagination and discovery,” New Ulm Public Library director Paulina Poplawska said. “Unfortunately, that community space isn’t the same at the moment, but we are hoping to expand that as we go forward.”
The New Ulm Public Library is optimistic about the future and is looking forward to continuing to contribute to the community.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.