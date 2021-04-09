Swea City man dies following physical altercation

SWEA CITY, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in northwest Iowa say a man died Tuesday after a physical altercation with another person.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call on Saturday on a report of a person who was unconscious and injured.
The victim was transported to a hospital in Fairmont, Minnesota, before being transferred to St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota.
Authorities say the victim received a head injury after being involved in a physical altercation with another person. The victim died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday as a result of the injury.
The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Casey Matthew Tobin, of Swea City.
The Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester will be conducting an autopsy and assisting the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office with the case.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the altercation between the victim and potential suspect.
No additional information will be released until the conclusion of the investigation.
