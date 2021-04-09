Toddler in medically-induced coma after near-drowning in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — An 18-month-old child is in a medically-induced coma after falling into a pond Wednesday afternoon in Stewartville.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the boy fell into a pond behind a residence.
A preliminary investigation shows the child was most likely underwater for five minutes.
As of Thursday morning, authorities said he was in a medically-induced coma and remains in critical conditon.
They say the child was being watched by a family friend who said she looked away for a couple of seconds and noticed the child was missing.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.