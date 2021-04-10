1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo., that killed one and injured three others.
Deputies arrested Christopher L. Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo. He faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge ordered him held without bond.
Investigators say Lindley had a connection with one of the victims shot.
Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning around 5:15 a.m. The store is open 24-hours-a-day. Witnesses heard multiple shots. Several witnessed the shootings either inside or outside of the store, but did not suffer any injuries.
Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the victim who died lived out of state. The three injured in the shooting remain in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. One of the injured lived out of state.
Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the West Plains Police Department are working together on the investigation.
Koshkonong is located about 15 minutes south of West Plains on U.S. 63.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KY3 All rights reserved.