Mayo addresses health disparities in honor of National Minority Health Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is National Minority Health Month, and Mayo Clinic is hosting discussions to raise awareness about health disparities that affect racial and ethnic minority populations. Experts at Mayo Clinic have come together to address these disparities that affect folks’ access to adequate healthcare and that render them more susceptible to being ill and dying from health complications, and they say improving these inequalities may be easier than we think.
”There have been issues of systemic social injustices, racism, across many generations. [There’s been] decades, really, of inequities that have led over time to essentially systemic inequities in health,” said Dr. Chyke Doubeni, Director of the Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research at Mayo Clinic and a member of the United States Preventive Services Task Force.
Doubeni is spearheading Mayo’s focus on Minority Health Month, who says the health discrepancies among difference race populations is part of the much larger issue of racism that is woven into all facets of society in the United States.
He added, ”It’s not really surprising that we see across many, many, many conditions from cancer to heart disease to infectious conditions, of course COVID is really fresh in our minds, that we see disparities that are very similar, and that is not biological or genetic, but it’s because of the structural racism and structural barriers that exist.”
Doubeni believes we can eliminate health inequities among Americans by making a conscious effort to include and represent all populations in medical testing and research initiatives. He also says advocating for improved access to healthcare is critical to inch towards equality.
