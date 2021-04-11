Annual Walking Sculpture Tour coming to an end

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Mankato Walking Sculpture Tour is an event that features 24 different pieces of art by artists from all over. The walk is free and takes place in downtown Mankato and North Mankato. The walk starts on Front street before going to the civic center plaza and then continuing down second street. It is an opportunity for artists to get exposure in the Mankato area.
“Mankato is a very generous community and they were so kind to me and welcoming and being able to be a part of that community on the city art walk it really means a lot and I really feel privileged to be a part of that,” artist of “persist” Cameron Stalheim said.
The art walk will officially be over April 17th. The new art will be up in May.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.