Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of spam calls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of phone calls from people claiming affiliation with the department.
A news release says the suspect attempts to elicit personal information claiming people missed a court date or failed to respond to a subpoena.
The office says scammers frequently modify their phone number to match with a government entity, and the suspect may also attempt to provide names of local officials or judges.
