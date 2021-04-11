Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of spam calls

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of spam calls
By Holly Bernstein | April 10, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:27 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of phone calls from people claiming affiliation with the department.

A news release says the suspect attempts to elicit personal information claiming people missed a court date or failed to respond to a subpoena.

The office says scammers frequently modify their phone number to match with a government entity, and the suspect may also attempt to provide names of local officials or judges.

