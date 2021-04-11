Breweries hit hard in Minnesota during the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that businesses of all kinds were challenged by the pandemic but perhaps none more than breweries across the state. According to a study by the University of Minnesota the Minnesota economy lost over $180 million in economic activity from breweries alone from COVID-19. Loss of traffic, sales and a can shortage were just some of the factors contributing to this loss. Large breweries like Shell’s in New Ulm were hit hard as well.