MNSU students create their own business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s motto is “Big ideas. Real world thinking.”
A group of students took this challenge to heart when creating a business for a class. The group started True North Essentials, a retail business that sells essentials for the summer. The business had a pop up shop Friday through Sunday at River Hills Mall.
“We felt that this was going to be the best way to get the money out but also keep the money in the Mankato area,” social media manager for True North Essentials Kelsey Anderson said.
But True North Essentials is much more than just a business. The group partnered with United Way Mankato, and all of their profits will be donated.
It’s also a way for the students bring the experience they learned in the classroom in the real world.
The group is a part of a class offered at MNSU called Integrated Business Experience, which partners with United Prairie Bank. They combine the courses the students have taken with real world business building experience. The students spend all semester creating a business in groups.
“We started with the products and then we created the logo and the company,” Anderson said. “So it was just a lot of research and processes that went into creating True North Essentials.”
Lots of planning and preparation goes into the final product. Through the support of United way and the United Prairie bank True North Essentials was able to create hats, water bottles, can coolers, beach towels and beach bags for sale.
The group sold out of the majority of their inventory in their three day pop up shop, but they are encouraging people to look at their online site as they will be restocking soon.
Their inventory is available online. They will also be having another pop up shop in the mall that starts April 30th.
