Waseca claims first state title since 1918, Dufault nets game-winner

“As soon as we got the ball back with 35-seconds left, we kind of talked in the huddle about our delay of game here. We’re going to hold on to the ball until eight seconds, and at eight seconds we want Ryan to have the ball in his hands, get him on his left hand which he’s so dominant with. Lucky for us he got to his left hand and he got to one of the spots on the floor he’s dominant from,” head coach of Bluejays boys’ basketball Seth Anderson said.