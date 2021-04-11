Waseca claims first state title since 1918, Dufault nets game-winner

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca boys’ basketball team took down Caledonia to win the Class AA state title, Saturday afternoon.
Senior Ryan Dufault led the way with 23-points.
“As soon as we got the ball back with 35-seconds left, we kind of talked in the huddle about our delay of game here. We’re going to hold on to the ball until eight seconds, and at eight seconds we want Ryan to have the ball in his hands, get him on his left hand which he’s so dominant with. Lucky for us he got to his left hand and he got to one of the spots on the floor he’s dominant from,” head coach of Bluejays boys’ basketball Seth Anderson said.
“I was really confident. I’m a confident person. Right when it left the hand I knew it was going in. I take that shot every practice 15-20 times. All that work in the gym and outside of the gym has worked and paid off,” Dufault added.
