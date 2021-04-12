City officials consider demolition of George’s Ballroom

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm city officials are considering the demolition of George’s Ballroom.
Built in 1947, the building was closed in 1991 due to a declining interest in ballroom dancing. Acquired by Brown County, later sold at auction, then forfeited to the State of Minnesota in 2019 due to unpaid property taxes.
Drone footage shows trees and shrubs growing through the building’s roof.
City officials were told it would cost $5 million to restore and $300,000 per month to keep going, with an estimated demolition cost of $1 million.
Amid the deteriorating conditions, the city says they are looking at funding options to demolish the building.
KEYC News Now will have more on those details, as well as a dive into the history of the building later this week.
