Severe Weather Awareness Week: Alerts and Warnings

An NOAA weather radio is a great way to receive alerts. Weather radios allow you to customize your location and the types of alerts you want to be notified of. They are tied in with the National Weather Service, so when an alert is issued for your area a message and tone are sent to your device. It’s a good idea to have an NOAA weather radio around because you can’t always depend on sirens, cell phone alerts, and be able to see the warnings on the television. Plus, they are battery operated so if the power goes out you can still be informed, and they are loud, waking you if severe weather strikes at night.