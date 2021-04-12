Man facing charges for assaulting officer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 39-year-old man is facing multiple after assaulting an officer in downtown Mankato Friday night.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a call of a disturbance at 12 Entertainment Alley Friday evening, where Cornnell Joseph Herring was placed under arrest before becoming uncooperative and striking an officer multiple times in the shoulder. Public Safety says a TASER was used to restrain the man before he was booked into Blue Earth County Jail.
Herring faces charges of disorderly conduct, 4th and 5th-degree assault, terroristic threats, and obstruction of law enforcement. No bail has yet been set.
