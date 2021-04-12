MAPS reports surge in COVID-19 exposures, positive case counts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hundreds of students in Mankato Area Public Schools have come in contact with COVID-19.
Twenty-eight students and staffers tested positive this week, which is a significant increase from just 13 new cases last week. As of Monday morning, the district reported 227 students in 14-day isolation after being exposed to the virus.
MAPS administrators say they are continuing to monitor the spread, especially since the district has encountered the B-117 COVID variant.
The recent outbreak is predominantly affecting the west side of town, especially Dakota Meadows Middle School and Mankato West High School.
“We’re just trying to hang in there and hope that families and our community members continue to, you know, mask and social distance and not gather in big groups and that to try and help us make it to the end of the school year with the kids,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities and safety at Mankato Area Public Schools.
MAPS says they are actively working with the Minnesota Department of Health each week to provide updated case count numbers within the district.
