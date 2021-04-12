UPDATE: Mavericks Men’s Hockey celebration canceled

Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, left, hugs defenseman Jack McNeely after scoring the winning goal in overtime of an NCAA West Regional college hockey semifinal game against Quinnipiac Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Loveland, Colo. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By KEYC Staff | April 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 8:58 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After conferring with the City of Mankato, Minnesota State Athletic officials announced that Monday’s event welcoming home and celebrating the accomplishments of the Maverick men’s hockey program has been cancelled.

MSU officials say due to other commitments, the event will not be rescheduled.

“I realize this may be disappointing news for some of our fans, but this is absolutely the right thing to do at this time,” said Kevin Buisman, Director of Athletics. “We appreciate the public support of Maverick hockey and everyone’s understanding of the circumstances surrounding the decision to cancel.”

