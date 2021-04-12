MDH: two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,994 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,994 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 518,658. Of those total cases, 40,001 are health care workers.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,959. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,319.
There are 512,029 people who are no longer isolated.
28,255 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,781 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,626,261.
Statewide, 2,084,627 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,420,328 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 657 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 386,033.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,857.
4,588,440 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,865,510 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 773,878 people have completed both vaccine doses.
