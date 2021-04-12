Wells restaurant owners starting over after collapsed roof destroys building

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The only thing left at the sole family-owned restaurant in the city of Wells is rubble and a vacant lot.
“It’s just a lot of emotions still,” daughter of Jake’s Pizza owners and longtime employee, Dana Mutschler said.
Jake’s Pizza has served the Wells community since 1977.
In February, the establishment had a sudden and scary accident that Dawn Navara says she will never forget.
“It started to fall and I got on the phone call with my husband. Then I called Dana and she was on the way to the grocery store and then I came back in and all of a sudden it just collapsed,” owner of Jake’s Pizza, Dawn Navara said.
The city declared the restaurant too unsafe to walk in or fix, Jake’s was demolished last week, along with many memories.
“My godson’s first birthday was here and my uncle who is no longer with us would always come in. So, it is just the last place that I see him,” Mutschler said.
The community is heartbroken, and owners say the response has been overwhelming.
“It’s a great feeling, I mean what the community gave us in just one month since we started the account over at CFF has been amazing,” Mutschler said.
Like creating a GoFundMe page and account at a local bank, which has reached their $20,000 goal
It’s the first step in rebuilding all they have lost.
“We are going to be back,” Navara said.
