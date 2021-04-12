Wells restaurant owners starting over after collapsed roof destroys building

Dana Mutschler, a longtime employee of Jake's Pizza, stands in the vacant lot where the restaurant use to stand, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Wells, Minn. The building's roof collapsed in February leaving the town without one of its few restaurants. "My godson's first birthday was here and my uncle who is no longer with us would always come in," Mutschler said. "So, it is just the last place that I see him." (Gage Cureton/KEYC News Now) (Source: Gage Cureton)