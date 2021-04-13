Local pharmacies halt Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Local pharmacies are placing a pause on administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after federal health officials reported rare blood clots in some vaccinated.
Six women, ages 18 to 48, developed clots within two weeks of receiving their dose. No reports were received in Minnesota, but health officials say folks should see a doctor if they have headaches, stomach or leg pain, or shortness of breath in the weeks following their injection.
Walgreens Pharmacy in New Ulm is the region’s primary distributor of the single-dose vaccine. The CDC and FDA are set to begin investigations Wednesday, and until those are complete, all Johnson & Johnson vaccines are remaining on hold.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.