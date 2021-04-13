Local protestors respond to the shooting of Daunte Wright

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dozens of protestors gathered in Mankato Monday to protest the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
Stand Up! Mankato led the group, which started at Veterans Memorial Bridge at around 5:00 p.m.
Speakers stood in the median addressing members of the crowd, who stood on both sides of the bridge.
Protestors then marched into downtown Mankato, where they eventually stopped at the Mankato Public Safety Center.
The protest, which lasted approximately an hour and 45 minutes, was peaceful throughout the evening.
