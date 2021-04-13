Longtime New Ulm mayor to resign after 11 years on the job

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Longtime New Ulm Mayor Robert Beussman will resign after 11 years on the job.
Beussman announced he is resigning effective Thursday at the request of all five city council members, who say they believe his health conditions compromised his ability to perform duties as mayor.
“Mayor Buessman was an incredible ambassador and mayor for us for many, many years. While it was a very difficult decision, I believe, from individual conversations that counselors had with our city manager, it became time to just have those conversations with the mayor about resigning or retiring,” New Ulm City Council President Andrea S. Boettger explained.
During his time as mayor, one of Beussman’s main goals was to see the funding for the expansion of Highway 14, and recently, that funding was secured.
Boettger will serve as the interim mayor until a new mayor is appointed.
The council is developing an application process and seeking someone to fill the position on a permanent basis. Details on that will be released later this month.
