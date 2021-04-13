MDH: COVID outbreak linked to youth wrestling tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases linked to a youth wrestling tournament is prompting a warning to schools and the public.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the outbreak is associated with a Minnesota youth wrestling tournament held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Health officials are asking anyone who attended the tournament to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and to watch for symptoms.
Several area counties from southern Minnesota that are impacted include Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
