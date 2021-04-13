MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,367 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,367 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 545,404. Of those total cases, 40,077 are health care workers.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,962. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 5,830.
There are 520,800 people who are no longer isolated.
28,509 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,781 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,641,543. Health officials say 13,700 Minnesotans were tested on Monday.
Statewide, 2,102,859 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,435,236 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 445 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 386,451.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,857.
4,602,149 people have been tested statewide. 2,200 Iowans were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID-19.
So far, 1,876,843 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 781,224 people have completed both vaccine doses.
