New sculptures installed to welcome Maverick hockey fans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mavericks hockey fans will be welcomed by two new sculptures permanently installed at the entrance of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The pieces, made by Kyle Fokken of Minneapolis, are large metal bullheads that are equipped with fog machines and LED lights that blow smoke through the bull’s nostrils and light up its purple eyes before each game.
The project was made possible by the Mankato Area Foundation, the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, local donors Michelle and David Schooff, and the city of Mankato.
“If you walk into this game in the Civic Center and you’ve got these two beautiful statues that are lighting up and have smoke, it can’t do anything but get the crowd enthusiastic about what they’re going to see coming up,” said Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation.
Leaders say the sculptures perfectly capture Mankato’s appreciation for both the Division I hockey team and the arts.
