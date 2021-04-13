Walz calls on lawmakers to institute police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz expressed his condolences to the Wright family on Monday afternoon.
Walz said space needs to provided for peaceful protesters, but said that destruction and violence will not be tolerated.
The governor is also calling on state lawmakers to act and institute police reforms.
“We can simply acknowledge it doesn’t need to be this way. We don’t have to continue having these press conferences and having what may be routine traffic stop end in a 20-year-old dead, a family devastated and a community on edge,” Walz said during a press conference Monday.
Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors also spoke and denounced the violence and destruction following Wright’s death.
