Area schools prep for Severe Weather Awareness Week, tornado safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin and Thursday’s topic focuses on tornado safety.
Southern Minnesotans can expect to hear tornado sirens tested at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Local students are getting prepared too, as schools across the state typically practice tornado drills on this day each year.
Administrators at Mankato Area Public Schools say they have been practicing drills all week to prepare for an emergency situation.
With masks and social distancing, students will practice lining up in hallways, ducking and covering.
”It’s just good to refresh the students’ memories and what to do in case of emergencies. So when, hopefully, it doesn’t happen, but if it were to happen, they can move quickly and get into their safe areas or evacuate the building very quickly to get to a safe area outside of the building,” said Scott Hogan, director of facilities at Mankato Area Public Schools.
Middle and high school students will participate in tornado drills on Thursday. Elementary students practiced tornado drills earlier this week.
