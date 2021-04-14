Blue Earth Area Middle School science teacher goes above and beyond

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Teaching middle school science through the pandemic has proven to be a lot, but Brian Kokos has taken extra steps to go above and beyond.
“A teacher who is always available giving his time for kids whether that is before school, after school, during his lunch and prep time,” Blue Earth Area Middle School principal Dave Dressler said.
Kokos has worked for 21 years as an educator and wants to see the kids in his classroom succeed in whatever ways they can.
“To realize that when they come at the beginning of the year that they are older sixth graders and that when they are done we want them to be older seventh graders ready to move on to the high school and eighth grade,” Kokos said.
Over the years, Kokos has coached sports teams, helped on committees, assisted other teachers and more in his role.
“Doesn’t matter what it is, when he sees a need he is one of the first ones to jump in,” Dressler said
Kokos says he enjoys being a part of the kids’ lives as they move forward through middle school and into high school and enjoys who the kids are at this age.
“Being a middle school teacher, the kids are in high need of you as an instructor, and they enjoy their time here, they have great energy,” Kokos said.
He says every day is different, but he loves helping kids navigate whatever questions they bring, no matter the subject.
“It is an adventure every day. Like I said, it is a roller coaster,” Kokos said.
Staff says Kokos goes even further to help the school and other staff members accomplish what needs to get done.
“He is thinking through things a few steps ahead trying to anticipate issues and solve problems, but he is also trying to make his students successful as a class, but make our middle school successful as a whole,” Dressler said.
