Blue Earth City Council holds recall vote for council member
By Jared Dean | April 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:47 PM

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth City Council member John Huisman signed a letter sent to a local radio station voicing displeasure and wanted a removal of a radio program.

The council took a vote on April 5 to take up the issue of recalling Huisman.

Ultimately, council members voted 6-1 to keep Huisman on the council, finding no wrongdoing on Huisman’s part.

“We have a very progressive and forward-thinking council on a lot of what we do, and as far as we are concerned, we would like to continue to gain trust and gain a positive communication with our residents, business owners and things of that nature,” Blue Earth city administrator Mary Kennedy said.

The councilman has since apologized.

