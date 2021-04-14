Blue Earth City Council holds recall vote for council member

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth City Council member John Huisman signed a letter sent to a local radio station voicing displeasure and wanted a removal of a radio program.
The council took a vote on April 5 to take up the issue of recalling Huisman.
Ultimately, council members voted 6-1 to keep Huisman on the council, finding no wrongdoing on Huisman’s part.
“We have a very progressive and forward-thinking council on a lot of what we do, and as far as we are concerned, we would like to continue to gain trust and gain a positive communication with our residents, business owners and things of that nature,” Blue Earth city administrator Mary Kennedy said.
The councilman has since apologized.
