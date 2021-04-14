Gov. Walz addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz says he expects the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause to be relatively short.
The governor said he received the J and J shot, along with his wife, former Governor Tim Pawlenty, and Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health Jan Malcolm. Walz says the pause was done out of an abundance of caution and he fully expects that J and J vaccines will come back.
“This is an abundance of caution. It’s making sure these vaccines are safe. But as it stands right now, in this country, your chance of dying from COVID is 1 in 560. Your chance of having this reaction from the vaccine is 1 in a million. And I would anticipate that sometime, Johnson and Johnson will come back online,” says Walz.
The governor said 95 percent of the vaccines distributed in Minnesota have been Pfizer or Moderna. Walz visited the FEMA-supported vaccination site in Saint Paul Tuesday. The CDC says that as of Monday more than 36 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 22 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.