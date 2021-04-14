Hutchinson man assaults Menards employee, police officer

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Hutchinson say a man was arrested for assaulting a Menards employee and a police officer.
The Hutchinson Police Department reports it was dispatched to Menards at approximately 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a male who struck an employee with some lumber following a dispute over wearing a face mask.
The suspect was observed by a Hutchinson police officer in a Walmart parking lot a short time later.
A slow-speed pursuit ensued after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The pursuit began near the Hutchinson Mall, continued on South Grade Road and ended on Highway 15 south near Freemont.
When the officer engaged the suspect through the driver’s side window, the officer became trapped in the window and the driver took off at a high rate of speed with the officer hanging onto the vehicle.
During the struggle, the officer was struck in the head with a hammer.
The officer was taken to Hutchinson Health for his injuries. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reports that the officer was later released from the hospital.
The suspect is identified as a 61-year-old Hutchinson man, who was arrested at the scene. He was also taken to Hutchinson Health to be treated for minor injuries before being released and transported to the McLeod County Jail where he is awaiting charges.
The ongoing investigation was transferred to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Hutchinson Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.