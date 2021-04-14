Lund Center expansion project underway

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College’s Lund Center is getting a facelift this spring to improve athletic facilities.
“One of the big things and this is going to be a 53,000 square foot field house which will have turf, year-round facilities for us to practice, unbelievable when this is done,” said Tom Brown, director of intercollegiate athletics at Gustavus.
The expansive project begins with a focus on wellness in phase one of the process.
“Probably the biggest weakness we have right now when it comes to our weight room, cardio and group exercise rooms. We’re going to go from about 6,000 square feet of that to over 20,000 square feet of wellness,” said Brown.
The entire Gustie community will be able to take advantage of the new workout space, and a new academic wing is also coming to the facility.
The second phase of the project begins a year from now. Construction should wrap up by January 2023.
This is the first addition to the Lund Center since the facility opened back in 1984. A turf field house will allow for use in all seasons.
“So a lot of schools are going with bubbles, these domes you can use for half a year. I don’t know what they’re doing, but in Minnesota, we have bad weather year-round. It’s going to be used 12 months out of the year, this is also an opportunity for us to have summer camps. This is a great opportunity for us to have that indoor space,” said Brown.
Enhancing the Lund Center is just the latest construction work being done for a campus that’s stayed busy building over the past ten years or so.
“In about the last ten to 15 years, our college has been committed to making great moves forward. We know recruiting is a battle. We’ve added some great academic facilities, a new football stadium, baseball complex. We know this facility will be amazing for athletics, general student body and the entire student body. When it comes to recruiting, we know we’ll be able to recruit more student to Gustavus,” said Brown.
The plans won’t stop with the Lund Center, the college is hoping to iron out some details to bring a new softball complex to campus as well in the near future.
“We’ve been waiting on softball just as far as a campus-wide plan just to make sure we’re putting it the right spot, but that is one of the next facilities we’ll work on once Lund is completed,” said Brown.
With some changes within the MIAC, the Gusties are hoping these additions help make the school a force in the conference in all sports moving forward.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.