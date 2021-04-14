MDH: 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,715 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,715 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 545,404. Of those total cases, 40,077 are health care workers.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,962. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 5,830.
There are 520,800 people who are no longer isolated.
28,509 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,781 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,665,530.
Statewide, 2,102,859 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,435,236 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 655 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 387,207.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,857.
4,618,686 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,907,934 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 798,577 people have completed both vaccine doses.
