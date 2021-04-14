MDH connects 16 COVID-19 cases to South Dakota wrestling tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota health officials continue to urge anyone who attended the state wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last week to get tested for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of new cases.
The Northland Youth Wrestling Association State Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls brought together more than 60 schools across 52 counties two weeks ago.
As of Monday, MDH has confirmed at least 16 COVID-19 cases linked to the event, including residents of Le Sueur and Rice counties.
Players and spectators from Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Waseca counties were also in attendance.
Officials from Faribault School District say they have not heard from families if any of the district’s recent positive cases were linked to the tournament, but are taking precautions.
“We forwarded all that information to our staff and the district just to let them know to test immediately if they went to the event and to get tested even if they are asymptomatic and weren’t involved in the event,” said Haley Storms, health and safety manager at Faribault Public Schools.
The district offers COVID-19 saliva testing every other week for students and staff.
As of last Tuesday, Faribault School District has 11 positive Covid-19 cases.
“I think if it’s an event, whether a funeral, wedding, gathering, or whatever it may be, I think it’s important to test even if you are asymptomatic,” Storms added.
A mask mandate in Sioux Falls expired on March 13.
The arena encouraged masks and social distancing, but it was not required.
MDH officials now recommend immediate COVID-19 testing for all athletes and coaches who were present.
