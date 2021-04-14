Minnesota’s oldest resident turns 113

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s oldest resident gets another year wiser Wednesday.
Erna Zahn, a resident of Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm, is celebrating her 113th birthday Wednesday.
Not only does Zahn hold the title of longest-living Minnesotan; she is the 10th oldest person in the U.S. and 30th oldest in the world.
Friends and family gathered at Sleepy Eye Coffee Co., at Zahn’s request, to celebrate her long, eventful life.
For many, it was the first time seeing her in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
”It’s so heartwarming, I just get tears in my eyes,” said Christine Heckman, Zahn’s daughter. “When she is overwhelmed and not understanding of what’s going on, but as soon as she understands who is talking, her face just lights up and she’s the old mom we always knew.”
